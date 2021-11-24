Japan MOF to maintain FY2021/22 interest-bearing JGB market issuance

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to keep market issuance of interest-bearing government bonds (JGB) unchanged as it reviews its issuance plan for this fiscal year following a new stimulus package, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The powerful ministry will issue a not-yet-specified amount of new JGBs to fund a record 55.7 trillion yen ($484 billion) of stimulus spending unveiled last week by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government aimed at easing the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ministry intends to avoid a drastic review of market issuance of JGBs by cutting fiscal investment and loan programme (FILP) agency bonds to offset any increase in market issuance of interest-bearing JGBs.

Of the record 221.4 trillion yen of market issuance, 138.2 trillion yen of interest-bearing bonds will be left unchanged for issuance for the fiscal year ending in March 2022.

The interest-bearing JGBs are those of maturity of 2 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and 40 years, as well as inflation-linked bonds and those for enhanced liquidity, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

The remainder are treasury bills, to be used to adjust any excess or deficiency, depending on the supplementary budget to be compiled on Friday for this fiscal year-end in March 2022. Issuance of treasury bills may be cut as a result of review.

Three rounds of heavy government stimulus last year have pushed the outstanding balance of long-term debt to 1,212 trillion yen this fiscal year, or 219% of the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, which is the worst among industrial economies.

For the current fiscal year, the government has compiled a record initial budget worth 106.6 trillion yen to help fight the pandemic, with new borrowing accounting for 43.6 trillion yen.

($1 = 114.9500 yen)

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

