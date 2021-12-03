Japan vows to spend without hesitation in response to crisis -draft

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan must deploy fiscal stimulus without hesitation in response to the economic crisis and prioritise efforts to shore up the economy over fixing its tattered public finances, the government's draft guidelines for the fiscal 2022 budget showed.

The budget guidelines, seen by Reuters, dropped a reference to the need for "reviewing spending without sanctuary", which had been inserted in recent years as a pledge to stick to fiscal discipline.

The guidelines are expected to be approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet later this month.

