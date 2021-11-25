Japan's 10-year bond yields flat amid solid 40-year note auction

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Thursday, while yields on longer-ends notes gained after a solid outcome of the 40-year bond auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080%, after rising to 0.085% earlier in the session.

The auction for 40-year bonds earlier in the day received bids worth 2.37 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 2.53 at the previous auction.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Demand was not as strong as at the previous sale but the market found the outcome solid, market participants said.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.470%. and the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield remained at 0.130% as the bonds were not traded, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 15,909 lots.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tokyo markets team

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.