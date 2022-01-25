Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on U.S. rate hike bets, Ukraine tensions

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, amid caution over the situation in Ukraine and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at 0.525%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.765%, after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for the debt with the same maturity.

The auction received bids worth 2.57 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.37 times at the previous auction.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.070%.

The five-year bonds were not traded and the yield stated at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151, with a trading volume of 14,846 lots.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team

