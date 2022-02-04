Japan's 10-year JGB yield hits six-year high; 5-year hits zero

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10- and five-year Japanese government bonds climbed to six-year highs on Friday, as stubbornly hot inflation forces global central banks to shift toward tighter policy, piling pressure on the Bank of Japan to follow.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.19%, the highest since Jan. 29, 2016, the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

The five-year yield gained as much as 1 basis point to zero percent, also a first since Jan. 29, 2016.

Overnight, the European Central Bank finally acknowledged mounting inflation risks read more while the Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter point. read more

The U.S. Federal Reserve has also taken a more hawkish turn this year, making a rate rise in March a near certainty and causing money markets to price four more quarter-point increases by year-end.

"Yields are on the rise on investor speculation that the Bank of Japan may have to tighten its monetary policy to follow the other major central banks," said Ataru Okumura, Japan rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27 point to 150.39, with a trading volume of 8,075 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose as much as 2 basis points to 0.595%, the highest since Nov 2018.

Markets have been rife with speculation that BOJ could shift its YCC target from the current 10-year to the five-year bond yields in an early step toward an eventual rate hike, even as policy makers have committed to continued monetary support for the time being.

BOJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday he saw no major problem with recent rises in long-term rates as the 10-year yield remains within the implicit 0.25% cap the BOJ set around its zero percent target. read more

But the rise in the 10-year yield toward the 0.25% cap could prod the BOJ to step in to stem further gains, mostly likely by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds at a set price.

BOJ officials have said they are looking not just at the bond yield levels but the speed at which they move in deciding whether to intervene.

