Japan's short-end bond yields flat ahead of U.S. payroll figures

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter-ended Japanese government bonds were flat on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payroll figures, while moderately strong outcome of an auction saw yields on longer-ended bonds fall.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.175% and the 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.580%.

The auction of 30-year bonds received bids worth 3.45 times the securities sold, lower than the bid-cover ratio of 3.63 times at the previous auction.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Still investors found the outcome solid as the yield level was high, a market participant said.

The 30-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.790% and the 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.830%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.055%, while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 150.6, with a trading volume of 21,053 lots.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.