JGB super-long yields retreat from 6-yr peaks on Ukraine crisis

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Super-long Japanese government bond yields retreated on Friday, flattening the yield curve from its steepest level in more than three years, amid strengthened demand for safe-haven assets as tensions surrounding Ukraine simmered.

The 30-year JGB yield was down 3 basis points at 0.960%, as of 0425 GMT, retreating from a six-year high of 0.995% scaled in the previous session.

The two-year yield was flat at minus 0.015%, narrowing the spread with 30-year yields to 97.5 basis points.

Superlong yields were down even after news that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week provided some hope that the standoff could be defused.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.720%, from the previous session's six-year high of 0.745%.

"Coming into this week, the speed of the rise in yields has accelerated, which also means there's plenty of room for them to fall back," said Ryosuke Matsuzaki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Simmering worries about a Russian invasion of Ukraine have led to a rally in global bonds this week, pulling yields lower.

Japan has lagged somewhat, as yields remained elevated until Thursday, partly driven by bets that the Bank of Japan may have to scale back monetary stimulus in response to the tightening campaigns of global central banks.

The BOJ stepped into the market a week ago to stem a rise in the key 10-year JGB yield toward its implicit 0.25% tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

The 10-year yield rose as high as 0.23% last week, before pulling back as far as 0.200% following the BOJ's announcement. But it crept back to 0.225% on Thursday and was last at 0.220%.

The five-year yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.060%, matching the previous session's more-than six-year peak.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 149.95, with a trading volume of 16,208 lots.

