JGB yield curve steepens amid speculation BOJ could shift target

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yield curve steepened on Tuesday amid speculations the Bank of Japan could shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to shorter-ended notes.

The 30-year JGB yield rose two basis points (bps) to 0.795% and the 40-year JGB yield rose one bps to 0.830%, touching their highest since December 2018.

The 20-year JGB yield advanced 1.5 bps to 0.575%, exceeding its high scaled in the previous session.

Ahead of an exit of stimulus, the BOJ is likely to shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to the five-year JGB, Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan Markets Research at JPMorgan, wrote in a note on Monday. read more

The BOJ's current guidance is that it will allow 10-year JGB yields to move 25 bps each around its 0% target.

Meanwhile, Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell from a six-year high they touched on Monday, after strong outcome of an auction raised sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield was traded at 0.175%, down from a three-high high of 0.185% it marked on Monday. The yield fell as low as 0.165%.

Demand for the auction for the 10-year bonds was weaker than the previous one. The lowest bid was higher than expectations, which raised investor sentiment, said a market participant.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to minus 0.050% and the five-year yield rose 1 bp to minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 150.62, with a trading volume of 22,373 lots.

Reporting by Junko Fujita, Kevin Backland and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

