JGB yields fall, curve flattens as Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven demand

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening, as investors flocked to the safety of debt assets amid worsening Ukraine tensions.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.190% as of 0600 GMT, retreating for a third consecutive session.

The 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.645%, while the 30-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points to 0.860%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. read more

A steep decline in Japanese stocks "caused the risk-off mood to strengthen one notch," said a market participant at a domestic securities company.

The Nikkei 225 stock index (.N225) ended 1.7% lower, in its fourth straight session of declines.

Both Japanese stock and bond markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

At the shorter end of the JGB curve, the five-year yield fell 2 basis point to 0.020%.

The two-year JGB was yet to trade on the day, and last yielded minus 0.020%.

That led to the gap between two- and 30-year yields shrinking to about 89 basis points from just over 100 basis points on Thursday, the widest since November 2018.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 150.32, with a trading volume of 22,162 lots.

