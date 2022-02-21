JGB yields fall as Ukraine risks buoy safe-haven assets

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields retreated further from multi-year highs on Monday, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid simmering tensions around Ukraine.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.205%, its lowest level in a week, even after news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more

The 10-year yield was at a six-year high of 0.230% just over a week ago. However, the steepest declines were at the super-long end of the yield curve.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.890%, down from a six-year high of 0.995% on Thursday.

The 20-year yield fell 3 basis points to 0.665%, from Thursday's six-year high of 0.745%.

In a volatile market ahead of the end of the fiscal year in March, "it's a bit too soon to be calling a reversal of the trend higher" in super-long JGB yields, said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.020%, from a six-year high of minus 0.015% on Monday, while the five-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.040%, from a more-than-six-year high of 0.060% touched in the previous two sessions.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 150.14, with a trading volume of 18,619 lots.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich

