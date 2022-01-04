JGB yields track U.S. peers higher amid equities rally

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, while improved risk appetite amid equities' rally curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.480%.

Japanese shares jumped on the first trading day of the year, led by strong performances in chip-related heavyweights and automakers after Wall Street's overnight upbeat finish. (.N225)

Overnight U.S. Treasury yields soared as investors braced for what could be an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases.

Yields on shorter-end JGBs also rose, with the two-year JGB yield climbing 0.5 basis point to minus 0.090% and the five-year yield rising one basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.690% and the 40-year bonds were not traded so the yield stayed at 0.745%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 19,741 lots.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team

