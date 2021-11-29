JGBs little changed as investors look to Omicron fallout

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, with investors staying on the sidelines to assess the economic impact from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Long-dated bonds were also pressured by concerns about possible increases in the issuance of those maturities in the next fiscal year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.74, underpinned by the risk-averse mood in financial markets due to worries about Omicron.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.070%.

Longer-dated yields ticked up, with the 20-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year yield up 1 basis point at 0.685%.

Reuters reported last week that the government does not plan to increase its debt issuance to the market in its 36 trillion yen ($318 billion) extra budget to finance its stimulus. read more

Market players are now focusing on its budget and debt issuance plan for the next fiscal year from April, which is expected to be announced next month.

($1 = 113.13 yen)

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Devika Syamnath

