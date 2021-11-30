Kenya central bank governor forecasts high GDP growth in 2021, 2022

Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge addresses a news conference at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2019. REUTERS//File Photo

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is forecast to grow 6.4% in 2021 and 6.0% next year, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday, helped by the economy reopening after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The figures are higher than forecasts given in September, when the central bank had projected 6.1% growth this year and 5.6% in 2022. Njoroge told a virtual news conference the forecasts were yet to incorporate how the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could affect performance.

Njoroge said the rebound in sectors such as manufacturing and tourism would underpin growth.

Kenya's central bank on Monday held its benchmark lending rate (KECBIR=ECI) at 7.0%, citing "well anchored" price increases and early indications of the economy benefiting from an accommodative monetary policy stance. read more

Kenya's economy, like others around the world, was hit by the coronavirus-induced crisis, as restrictions imposed to fight off the pandemic reduced revenues and stifled growth.

Recovery has started this year, but the pace could be curbed by a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and new waves of infections, driven by the emergence of new and more infectious variants.

The finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth at 6% after contracting 0.3% last year due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual growth in the second quarter stood at 10.1% after shrinking 4.7% in the same period last year. Recovery was helped by a rebound across most sectors and by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, according to data from the statistics office.

In late October, President Uhuru Kenyatta removed a night-time curfew that had been in place since March 2020, a move that was expected to help rejuvenate the economy.

