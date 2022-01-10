Rates & Bonds
Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Jan 26
NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 26, the bank said on Monday.
At its last meeting in November, the committee held the benchmark lending rate (KECBIR=ECI) at 7.0%, citing "anchored" price increases and early indications of the economy benefiting from an accommodative stance. read more
Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Gareth Jones
