Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2022 final budget

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece submitted its 2022 final budget to parliament on Friday, projecting the economy will expand by 4.5% next year after a strong rebound this year on higher tourism revenues, pent-up demand and a boost from state support measures. read more

Below are the government's key targets and projections:

2022 2021

GDP GROWTH (%) +4.5 +6.9

GDP (bln eur) 187.278 177.608

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION (%) +3.0 +3.3

PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE (% of GDP) -1.2* -7.3*

INFLATION (EU-HARMONISED) 0.8 0.6

UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 14.2 15.9

GENERAL GOV PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 189.6 197.1

(bln eur) 355.0 350.0

INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 3.2 3.4

(bln eur) 5.970 5.970

source: Finance Ministry

* General government, based on enhanced post-bailout surveillance methodology

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Michele Kambas; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

