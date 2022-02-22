Kuwaiti govt owes public entities 2.35 bln dinars - finance ministry

KUWAIT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government owes 2.35 billion dinars ($7.78 billion) in late payments to public entities, the finance ministry said in a letter responding to a parliamentary query.

"The delay in the financial payments to some parties is due to the lack of liquidity in the Treasury's unified account, and these payments will be successively paid when liquidity is available," the finance ministry said in a document dated Feb. 16 responding to the query made in November.

Local newspaper Al Qabas first reported on the letter, which was also reviewed by Reuters. ($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson

