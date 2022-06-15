Libya's parliament approves Bashagha's government 2022 budget -parliament spokesman

A man counts Libyan dinars at a currency exchange office in Tripoli April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

BENGHAZI, June 15 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the 2022 budget for the government it appointed in March, worth nearly 89.7 billion Libyan dinars ($18.61 billion), the parliament spokesman said.

($1 = 4.8204 Libyan dinars)

