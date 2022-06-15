1 minute read
Libya's parliament approves Bashagha's government 2022 budget -parliament spokesman
BENGHAZI, June 15 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the 2022 budget for the government it appointed in March, worth nearly 89.7 billion Libyan dinars ($18.61 billion), the parliament spokesman said.
($1 = 4.8204 Libyan dinars)
Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Catherine Evans
