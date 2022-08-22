Major Chinese banks urged to maintain stable loan growth, c.bank says

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Major Chinese financial institutions will have to lead the way in maintaining the stable growth of total loans and protecting the reasonable financing needs in the real estate sector, China's central bank said in a statement on Monday.

In a meeting called by the China central bank and attended by state-owned banks, financial institutions were urged to step up financial support on key areas such as network infrastructure and platform economy, the statement said.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edmund Blair

