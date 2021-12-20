MEDIA LINK Five Chinese lenders look to sell 2.6 bln yuan of bad personal loans - state media

Rates & Bonds
Five Chinese lenders look to sell 2.6 bln yuan of bad personal loans - state media
BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters)
-- Five Chinese banks have put on a sale totalling 2.6 billion yuan ($408 million) of non-performing personal loans, including consumer loans and business loans, with Ping An Bank (000001.SZ) as the largest provider, state media outlet Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.
($1 = 6.3783 yuan)
Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Devika Syamnath
