MEDIA - Shanghai free trade zone announces 317.6 bln yuan worth of projects - state media
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (https://paper.cnstock.com/html/2022-01/05/content_1554772.htm)
-- China's Lingang free trade zone has announced 82 construction projects with a total investment of 317.6 billion yuan, business news outlet Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz
