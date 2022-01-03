Mexican remittances jump by over a third in November

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico hit $4.665 billion in November, a rise of 37.7% from the same month a year earlier, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Monday.

The jump was the 19th annual rise in a row, and kept the country on track to surpass $50 billion in remittances in 2021.

The vast bulk of remittances to Mexico are sent from the United States, whose economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been aided by major stimulus spending.

Mexico's recovery from a 8.5% decline in gross domestic product in 2020 faltered in the second half of last year, making remittances a vital source of support for the economy.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.