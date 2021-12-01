Mexico cenbank autonomy must be "unrestricted", president's nominee says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - There should be no curbs on the autonomy of the Mexican central bank because of its importance in helping to keep inflation in check, the president's nominee to be the next governor of the Bank of Mexico said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a hearing in front of Mexican senators, Victoria Rodriguez, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's pick to head the central bank, repeatedly underlined that it was imperative to uphold the independence of the bank known as Banxico.

Rodriguez was thrust into the limelight last week when Lopez Obrador said he had withdrawn his previous nominee to be the next governor, raising concerns about its independence.

Rodriguez identified inflation as a damaging phenomenon for the economy in general, but in particular for the poor.

"For this reason, I want to underline the importance of maintaining a single mandate, and an unrestricted respect for the Bank of Mexico's autonomy," Rodriguez said.

Central bank independence had been crucial in anchoring long-term inflation expectations in Mexico, she argued.

Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Daniel Flynn

