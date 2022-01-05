Mexico says investment plan to be unveiled before end of January

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry and the country's main business lobby will unveil a plan to boost investment in Latin America's second-largest economy before the end of January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The country's economic rebound has lost momentum in recent months as global supply chain bottlenecks, most notably in the auto sector, stifled business activity.

Mexican officials met on Tuesday with Carlos Salazar, head of the powerful Business Coordinating Council (CCE), to discuss details, Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

The investment package would cover "all sectors" of the economy and be presented before the end of the month, Lopez Obrador said, without going into further detail.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

