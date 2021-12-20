Mexico to up amount of debt sold in first quarter of 2022

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will increase the amounts of bonds known as "Udibonos" and "M Bonds" at 10-years, 20-years, and 30-years to be sold in the first quarter of next year compared to the prior quarter, the government's debt issuance program showed on Monday.

It will also start sales of 7-year "Bondes," the finance ministry said in a statement that includes a calendar for the sales.

The amount of treasury bills, called "Cetes," will remain unchanged at between 5 billion and 20 billion pesos weekly.

Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

