Rates & Bonds
Mexico to up amount of debt sold in first quarter of 2022
1 minute read
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will increase the amounts of bonds known as "Udibonos" and "M Bonds" at 10-years, 20-years, and 30-years to be sold in the first quarter of next year compared to the prior quarter, the government's debt issuance program showed on Monday.
It will also start sales of 7-year "Bondes," the finance ministry said in a statement that includes a calendar for the sales.
The amount of treasury bills, called "Cetes," will remain unchanged at between 5 billion and 20 billion pesos weekly.
Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon
