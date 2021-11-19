Moldovan government approves draft 2022 budget with 5.8% deficit

CHISINAU, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moldova's government on Friday approved the main indicators of the 2022 state budget, forecasting economic growth of 4.5%, inflation of 6.9% and a deficit of 5.8% of gross domestic product.

Moldova, a country of 3.5 million people, has said previously that it expects its economy to grow 7% in 2021 and that the deficit will be 5.3% of GDP.

The government said higher energy prices which forced it to subsidise households were the main reason for an increase in the deficit.

The government declared a state of emergency after a gas contract with Russian exporter Gazprom expired at the end of September and the sides argued over the price and other details of a new long-term deal. They eventually reached an agreement at the end of October.

The government has said the main parameters of the draft budget have been agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said last month the country had secured a provisional loan deal from the IMF worth $564 million.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Timothy Heritage

