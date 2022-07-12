Money markets scale back ECB rate-hike bets amid recession fears

July 12 (Reuters) - Money markets on Tuesday scaled back bets on the degree of European Central Bank interest-rate hikes this year and for 2023 amid recession fears.

Market participants reckon that an economic slowdown due to surging energy prices and a potential drop in inflation would take some pressure off the central bank to raise rates.

They are currently pricing 137 basis points in total of ECB rate hikes in 2022, down from 145 bps on Monday, and 180 bps worth of tightening by the end of 2023 from around 195 bps the day before.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo

