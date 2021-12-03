Rates & Bonds
Moody's affirms Turkey's rating at 'B2', maintains outlook
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed Turkey's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at "B2", saying that the country's public finances will remain relatively robust in 2022.
The agency, however, maintained Turkey's outlook at "negative", which reflects the country's unpredictable policymaking.
Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
