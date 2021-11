STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson picked Mikael Damberg as the country's new finance minister on Tuesday in her Social Democrat minority government.

Damberg is currently minister of the interior where he has been the face of the government's efforts to tackle gang crime.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard

