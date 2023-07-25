Nigeria opts for small rate hike at first meeting after Emefiele's suspension

ABUJA, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank raised its main lending rate by a smaller-than-expected 25 basis points (NGCBIR=ECI) on Tuesday, saying it preferred a moderate increase to anchor inflation expectations while continuing to support investment.

The decision to raise the bank's Monetary Policy Rate to 18.75% is the first since President Bola Tinubu suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele in June.

Emefiele had used a much-criticised system of multiple exchange rates to keep the country's naira currency artificially strong and lent directly to businesses to try to boost flagging economic growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 100 basis point hike, as inflation rose for the sixth month in a row in June to 22.79% in annual terms.

Acting central bank governor Folashodun Shonubi told a news conference that the balance of arguments among monetary policy committee members "leaned in favor of a moderate rate hike to sustain efforts at anchoring inflation expectation, narrow the negative real interest rate gap and improve investor confidence".

At the last monetary policy meeting under Emefiele in May, the central bank raised its policy rate by 50 basis points.

Tinubu, who is embarking on the boldest reforms in Africa's biggest economy in more than a decade, criticised the central bank's policies under Emefiele at his inauguration, saying they needed "thorough house-cleaning".

The central bank last month allowed the naira to drop sharply, days after Tinubu suspended Emefiele.

The currency is now trading around 800 per U.S. dollar on the official spot market, compared with about 475 to the dollar when Emefiele was suspended.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by Alexander Winning

