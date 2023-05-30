Nigeria Eurobonds rally after President Tinubu announces fuel subsidy removal















JOHANNESBURG/ABUJA, May 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rallied on Tuesday after new President Bola Tinubu said at his swearing in on Monday that a costly fuel subsidy would be removed and the central bank should work towards a unified exchange rate.

Eurobonds were up as much as 2.94 cents in the dollar, with the 2029 maturity rising to 87.31 cents by 1215 GMT . Its yield of 11.41% was the lowest since the end of January.

The naira currency hit record lows against the U.S. dollar on the forward markets, with the three month forward at 564 naira to 1 dollar , while Nigerian stocks rose 4% to a more than two-month high (.NGSEINDEX).

Tinubu, whose victory is being disputed in court by his main rivals, inherits record debt, foreign exchange and fuel shortages, nearly two-decades-high inflation, poor power supply and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment.

"The market is positive about the new president and the reform plans," said Tajudeen Ibrahim, director of research at Nigerian investment firm Chapel Hill Denham.

Getting rid of the fuel subsidy, which cost $9.7 billion in 2022, reforming the foreign exchange market so profits can be repatriated and raising tax revenues are all priorities for international investors, many of whom have pulled out of Nigeria in recent years.

"The removal of the fuel subsidy will drive up consumer prices in the near term; however, in the long run, it will help to improve the country's fiscal and economic dynamics," ETM Analytics, a South African research firm, said in a note.

Tinubu enacting his election pledges "will underpin investor confidence", it said.

The debt office said on Tuesday it will sell a new 30-year bond on the local market next month to extend maturity and boost government's domestic borrowing.

Reporting by Rachel Savage and Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Karin Strohecker, Susan Fenton and David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.