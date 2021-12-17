NY Fed's Williams says faster taper creates possibility of rate increases next year

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials are focused on bringing inflation down to their 2% goal and ending the taper by March will give them greater "optionality" next year to raise interest rates if needed, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Friday.

"We are ending the program pretty soon, it'll be done in mid March .. And I think that's exactly the right thing to do," Williams said Friday during an interview with CNBC. "It's really about getting our monetary policy stance in a good position and also obviously creating the optionality at some point next year, likely, to actually start raising the federal funds target range."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.