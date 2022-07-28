1 minute read
Oman central bank increases repo rate by 75 bps –statement
July 28 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Oman increased its repo rate 75 basis points (bps) to 3%, a statement from the bank said on Thursday, moving in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the Omani riyal is pegged to the dollar.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by Philippa Fletcher
