Oman central bank increases repo rate by 75 bps –statement

July 28 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Oman increased its repo rate 75 basis points (bps) to 3%, a statement from the bank said on Thursday, moving in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the Omani riyal is pegged to the dollar.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by Philippa Fletcher

