Omicron share of Irish COVID cases doubles in two days
DUBLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The share of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 in Ireland has almost doubled in two days to 27%, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told parliament on Thursday.
"By Tuesday we were reporting 14% of new cases were the Omicron variant... today 27% of all new cases" are Omicron, Donnelly said.
Last week just 1% of cases were of the Omicron variant, he added.
Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens
