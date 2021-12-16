Omicron share of Irish COVID cases doubles in two days

A COVID-19 hygiene sign is seen in the departures area of Dublin Airport Terminal 2, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dublin, Ireland, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The share of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 in Ireland has almost doubled in two days to 27%, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told parliament on Thursday.

"By Tuesday we were reporting 14% of new cases were the Omicron variant... today 27% of all new cases" are Omicron, Donnelly said.

Last week just 1% of cases were of the Omicron variant, he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens

