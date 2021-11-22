Pakistan to ensure legislation for central bank autonomy - adviser

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan will ensure legislation is passed on central bank autonomy as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin said on Monday.

"We believe in it. God willing, we will get it passed," he said.

Tarin made his comments after the IMF announced an agreement that will help revive a stalled $6-billion funding programme. read more

Pakistan is required to pass the legislation under the programme agreed with the IMF in July 2019.

"We believe that the state bank ... should be independent in monetary policy and exchange rate," Tarin said.

