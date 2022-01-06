Pakistan reserves decrease $169 mln to $17,686.0 week ending Dec 31

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $169 million to $17,686.0 million in the week ending December 31, compared to $17,855.3 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ending December 31, Pakistan's central bank reserves decreased $169 million, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.