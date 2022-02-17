Pakistan reserves decrease $241 mln to $17,095.8 week ending Feb 11

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $241 million to $17,095.8 million in the week ending Febuary 11, compared to $17,336.8 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ended Febuary 11, State Bank of Pakistan reserves decrease by $241 million, statement said on Thursday night.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

