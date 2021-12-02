Rates & Bonds
Pakistan reserves decrease $244 mln to $16,010.3 week ending Nov 26
1 minute read
KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $244 million to $16,010.3 million in the week ending November 26, compared to $16,254.1 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
During the week ending November 26, Pakistan's central bank reserves decrease by $244 million, the State Bank said on Thursday.
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.