Pakistan reserves decrease $250 mln to $16,212.2 week ending Mar 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $250 million to $16,212.2 million in the week ending March 4, compared to $16,462.3 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ended March 4, State Bank of Pakistan reserves decrease by $250 million due to external debt and other payments, the central bank said on Thursday night.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

