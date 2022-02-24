Pakistan reserves decrease $289 mln to $16,806.5 week ending Feb 18

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $289 million to $16,806.5 million in the week ending Febuary 18, compared to $17,095.8 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ended Febuary 18, State Bank of Pakistan reserves decrease by $289 million, the central bank said on Thursday night.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

