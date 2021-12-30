Skip to main content
Pakistan reserves decrease $298 mln to $17,855.3 week ending Dec 24

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $298 million to $17,855.3 million in the week ending December 24, compared to $18,153.7 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

