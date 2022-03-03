Pakistan reserves decrease $344 mln to $16,462.3 week ending Feb 25

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $344 million to $16,462.3 million in the week ending Febuary 25, compared to $16,806.5 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ended Febuary 25, State Bank of Pakistan reserves decrease by $344 million, the central bank said on Thursday night.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

