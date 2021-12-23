Rates & Bonds
Pakistan reserves decrease $415 mln to $18,153.7 week ending Dec 17
KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $415 million to $18,153.7 million in the week ending December 17, compared to $18,568.3 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
During the week ending December 17, Pakistan's central bank reserves decreased $415 million, mainly due to external debt repayments, the State Bank said on Thursday.
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan
