1 minute read
Pakistan reserves decrease $463 mln to $15,727.6 week ending Jan 28
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $463 million to $15,727.6 million in the week ending January 28, compared to $16,190.1 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
During the week ending January 28, Pakistan's central bank reserves decreased $463 million, due to external debt and other payments, the State Bank said on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.