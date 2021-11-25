Pakistan reserves decrease $691 mln to $16,254.1 week ending Nov 19

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $691 million to $16,254.1 million in the week ending November 19, compared to $16,945.4 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ending November 19, Pakistan's central bank reserves decrease by $691 million mainly due to external debt repayments, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

