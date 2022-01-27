Pakistan reserves decrease $846 mln to $16,190.1 week ending Jan 21

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $846 million to $16,190.1 million in the week ending January 21, compared to $17,035.7 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ending January 21, Pakistan's central bank reserves decreased $846 million, due to external debt and other payments, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

