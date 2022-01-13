Pakistan reserves decrease $88 mln to $17,597.9 week ending Jan 7

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $88 million to $17,597.9 million in the week ending January 7, compared to $17,686.0 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

