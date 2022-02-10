Pakistan reserves increase $1,609 mln to $17,336.8 week ending Feb 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase by $1,609 million to $17,336.8 million in the week ending February 4, compared to $15,727.6 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ended February 4, State Bank of Pakistan received $1,053 million from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Proceeds against Pakistan International Sukuk Bond issuance of $1,000 million were also received in the week.

Pakistan's central bank reserves increased by $1,609 million, after accounting for external debt payments, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

