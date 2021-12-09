Pakistan reserves increase $2,648.0 mln to $18,658.2 week ending Dec 3

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase by $2,648.0 million to $18,658.2 million in the week ending December 3, compared to $16,010.3 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

During the week ending December 3, Pakistan's central bank received a deposit of $3,000.0 million from Saudi Fund for Development.

After accounting for external debt and other official payments, central bank's reserves increased by $2,648.0 million to $18,658.2 million, the State Bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

