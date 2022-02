Philippines awards $293 mln T-bill offer; yields little changed

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

* BTr fully awards 15 billion pesos ($293 million) offer against total tenders of 53.75 billion pesos

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 91-day T-bill at average rate of 0.710% versus last week's 0.691%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 182-day T-bill at average rate of 1.022% versus last week's 1.023%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 364-day T-bill at average rate of 1.408% versus last week's 1.408%

* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

$1 = 51.26 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

