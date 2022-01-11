Rates & Bonds
Philippines awards $432 mln T-bonds at auction; yields rise
MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2026 T-bonds on Tuesday:
* BTr awards 22.126 billion pesos ($432 million) worth of T-bonds versus offer of 35 billion pesos
* Average rate at 4.012% versus previous rate of 3.762%
* Tenders total 58.277 billion pesos
($1 = 51.21 pesos)
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty
